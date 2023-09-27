Don’t be distracted by what is happening within the NPP – Segbefia to NDC

Alex Segbefia

Mr. Alex Segbefia, the Director of International Relations of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), has urged his party to maintain their focus and not be swayed by recent events within the rivaling New Patriotic Party (NPP) as the 2024 elections approach.

The NPP experienced a significant setback on Monday, 25 September 2023, with the resignation of Alan Kyerematen, a prominent member, who opted to contest the 2024 election as an independent Presidential candidate.



In response to Kyerematen's departure and its implications for the NDC as they head into the 2024 polls, Mr. Segbefia stressed that the NDC should not allow themselves to be distracted by events within the NPP, but instead, should stay focused.



During an appearance on the Class Morning Show (CMS) on Tuesday, 26 September 2023, the former Health Minister stated, “The NDC’s position has and will remain that we have the best candidate amongst all the political parties and independent candidates, and our strategy, whether they [NPP] were together or divided, remains the same: we are going to win the election and we are not going to be sidetracked by the events happening in the NPP."

He continued, “So what if, six months to the election, Alan Kyerematen decides, okay, I’ve been spoken to so I’m going back to join the NPP…we are not going to take anything going on in their house as going to allow us to sit on our laurels and think that it’s a done deal; there’s no done deal in this election because, in our view, the whole posture of the NPP and the reason Kyerematen left is because they have no intention of free and fair elections."



Mr Segbefia emphasised the need to keep their focus on the goal and not let the NPP's internal dynamics divert their attention.



He highlighted the NDC's belief that they are in a favorable position for the election and stressed the importance of vigilance and dedication to their election strategy.