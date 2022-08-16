Don't be emotional about GLC's undertaking to prospective laws students – GBA President

Yaw Acheampong Boafo

The President of the Ghana Bar Association, GBA, has asked those complaining about the General Legal Council's (GLC) directive to prospective law students seeking to enter the Ghana School of Law, Makalo, not to get emotional with their criticism.

According to him, the GCL has the mandate to establish its own rules for examination, therefore, the Council’s rules and regulations for the upcoming entrance examination are justified.



Many civil society groups and some individuals like Prof Stephen Kwaku Asare have been advocating for law students to boycott this year's entrance examination.



This is because an undertaking instituted by the GLC bars prospective law students from, among other things, demanding the re-marking of their scripts after sitting the examination.



“No request for re-marking of scripts, re-tallying of scores or review of marks shall be accepted. Candidates cannot also request to see their marked answer scripts or the marking scheme used for marking the questions“, the GLC directive stated.



Commenting on this, the GBA president, who is also a member of the GLC said in a Joy News interview that people criticising the Council on its directive to prospective law students are only being emotional.



“Every examination body has its own rules and there is no declaration of human rights on examination. People get very emotional about the matter,” Yaw Acheampong Boafo stated.

He further established that any change in the GLC’s directive would not guarantee those complaining the opportunity to become legal practitioners.



“Does reform mean everybody must be a lawyer? That is a fundamental question. What is the reform that we are seeking? Has the GLC created a problem that has to be fixed? Yaw Acheampong Boafo asked.



He reiterated that the GLC should not be blamed for problems it did not create but rather the Ghana Tertiary Education Commission (GTEC).



“The GLC is being blamed for a problem it didn’t create. Why aren’t we asking the Ghana Tertiary Education Commission the role it played in this and the University of Science and Technology?” he quizzed.



In defending the GLC for many strides it has made in the training of lawyers in Ghana, Yaw Acheampong Boafo added that “the problem is not the GLC, now the GLC has five campuses. If the state had only the Makola campus, then we could have said that the GLC is closing shop. The Director of Legal Education kept on saying that the GLC is not there to restrict access.”



PEN/SARA