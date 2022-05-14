‘Don’t be lazy; stop Agyapa deal now’ – B.O.T tackles Pablo, Akamba

Joshua Akamba

Youth activist Bernard Oduro Takyi (B.O.T) has urged the National Democratic Congress (NDC) to lead Ghanaians to demonstrate against the Agyapa Deal.

Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta on Thursday indicated that the controversial deal ought to be taken through the appropriate process in order to make it work because it could reduce the country’s debt exposure.



Speaking during a press briefing to announce details of the African Development Bank 2022 Annual General Meeting he stated the Agyapa deal “is not about whether the monetisation of mineral royalties or listing of the company is bad or good, it is good because that is how you raise resources.”



“The question is the process of doing that. If we have a problem with the process, let’s articulate it, let’s cure it, but let us not drop something that would be good for us and reduce our debt exposure,” Ofori-Atta said.



But Oduro Takyi who is also the Regional Coordinator for the Commonwealth Alliance of Young Entrepreneurs in charge of Ghana, Gambia, Nigeria Cameron, and Sierra Leone (CAYE)-West Africa, believes the deal is “Agyabone deal.”



He said the deal will allow the government to mortgage the country’s natural resources for money to misappropriate while the citizens suffer in abject poverty.

To him, unlike the E-levy, the NDC leadership such as the national organiser Joshua Akamba and youth organiser George Opare Addo must organise a demonstration against the deal.



“This is the time Pablo and Akamba have to rise up and stop this reckless deal,” he fumed.



He bemoaned their silence and asked them to show the world that they are not cowards.



Meanwhile vociferous broadcaster and host of Asempa Yetia’ on Power FM, Okatakyie Afrifa Mensah has vowed to lead Ghanaians to occupy the seat of the president.



“We must speak to this government on June 4. We will occupy the Jubilee House,” he said on his program. ” We will stop Akufo-Addo and his brother Ken Ofori-Atta from going ahead with this.”