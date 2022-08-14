Don’t be loyal to leaders who are thieves – KKD advises youth

Renowned Broadcaster Kwesi Kyei Darkwa known popularly as KKD

Renowned Broadcaster, Kwesi Kyei Darkwa known popularly as KKD has tutored the people of Ghana on what loyalty is.

The master communicator says from his learnings, especially from his mother, loyalty should not be to human beings.



Rather, loyalty should be to the principles of people.



He says with this, it’s easier to draw back if principles are relegated by loved ones.

“My mother taught me that you’ll not be loyal to a human being and I thought that’s rude because you’re loyal to my father and she says no, I’m loyal to values and your father has those values that is why I’m loyal to him. So you cannot be loyal to a thief, you cannot be loyal to a plunderer, and you cannot be loyal to a liar. Be loyal to truth, be loyal to kindness, be loyal to good leadership, be loyal to providence so that when the people you cease to hold those values dear you can draw your loyalty back,” he said.



KKD as he is affectionately called made this known when he spoke on Ghana Television in an interview.



He said if loyalty is to personalities “we will be loyal to people in authority who are the worse thieves in our society and it will not bode well for this country’s prosperity.”