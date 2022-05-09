Don't be lured into money laundering - Minister to youth

Minister of the Interior, Mr. Ambrose Dery

Source: GNA

Mr. Ambrose Dery, Minister of the Interior, has advised the youth not to be lured into money laundering, terrorism, and terrorism financing.

Mr. Ambrose said the youth should be responsible and be positioned to lead a more fruitful life in a safe and conducive environment in order to help build Ghana.



This was in a speech read on behalf of the Minister at the 13th edition of the Inter-Governmental Action Group against Money Laundering in West Africa (GIABA) Open House in Accra.



The programme was themed, "The Role of Young People in the Prevention and Fight Against Money Laundering and Terrorist Financing in Ghana."



"A credible framework for preventing and fighting money laundering and terrorist financing is essential to maintain the integrity of our financial system," he said.



The youths, he said, were a critical segment of the population that a country could not afford to neglect in the fight against Money Laundering and Terrorist Financing.



The Minister said the Ghanaian youth was confronted with a range of decisions relating to their future, including pursuing further education, becoming employed, and starting a business.

He said in the era of technological advancement, criminals via social media were recruiting a rising number of teenagers to help them launder the proceeds of crime and that the youth should be encouraged to lead in the fight against money laundering.



He urged the youth to acquire the necessary knowledge and skills to anchor them from falling victim to fraud and be cautious of unsolicited offers of easy money.



Alhaji Mohammed Saani Adams, the Chief Director, Ministry of Youth and Sports, advised the youth to search for employment globally because there were lots of job opportunities at home and abroad.



He urged the youth to recognise the virtue of ethics and conduct themselves to be responsible citizens because they held the key to the country’s developmental agenda.



A speech read on behalf of Mr. Justice Kimelabalou Aba, Director General, GIABA, commended the Ghanaian authorities for their continued support and cooperation accorded the Group towards the organization of the event.



He said improving the capacities and empowering the youths towards leadership positions required concerted efforts geared at enhancing their appreciation of the deleterious effects of crimes both at national and individual levels.