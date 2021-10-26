Don’t be pushed by NDC, else you’ll receive political answers – NPP guru to Aflao Chief

Member of the New Patriotic Party, Kofi Baffour

A onetime Parliamentary Candidate hopeful of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Kofi Baffour has told the Paramount Chief of Aflao in the Volta region and all other traditional leaders not to be pushed by the National Democratic Congress (NDC) to engage in partisan politics.

Otherwise, he said, the traditional rulers will also be given political answers.



Mr Baffour noted that chiefs are at liberty to raise concerns in their localities as far as development is concerned.



However, he said, they should not wait until they are visited or approached by politicians before they make those concerns known.



If they are only heard after being approached by politicians, he added, their concerns will be deemed as political.



“The comments were political and if you make a political comment you should expect a political answer,” he told 3news.com on Monday, October 25.

“The chiefs are being pushed by the NDC Minority to be speaking the way they are doing. We are not saying they cannot speak on national issues, but they should not be pushed by politicians to do so otherwise you will receive the kind of response they got,” he added.



He was commenting on the demands by the Paramount Chief of Aflao, Torgbui Adzonugaga Amenya Fiti, following his call for the completion of the e-block project in eth area.



Minority members on the Education Committee of Parliament are visiting uncompleted projects in the country. They visited was in Aflao in the Volta region.



Over there they met the Paramount Chief Torgbui Adzonugaga Amenya Fiti, who then raised issues against the failure to finish the project and further gave the government a four-month ultimatum to open the e-block community day senior high school which in his view, has stalled since 2016.



The ¢9 million project which was part of some 200 classroom blocks the erstwhile Mahama administration started was supposed to have some 26 classrooms attached and 5 departments including a science block.

Torgbui Adzonugaga Amenya Fiti speaking with the Minority side of the Education Committee who toured the uncompleted school buildings in the Ketu South constituency says, government’s approach to education is appalling.



“After senior high school education, the next degree that my people have to do is to go to border and go and do kayayo, no school.



“The only school that we have is the RC Senior High School that belongs to the Catholic Mission Minor Seminary. So this thick population have no place to go and people sit down in that big hall called parliament and not thinking about Aflao, a place after the Tema Harbour, the next revenue generation is from the Aflao border.



“I had to push the former President Mahama for the structure to be constructed over there. I had to be running from here to Accra begging. Should we beg for education?”



In response to the Chief’s comment, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo who was not happy with the ultimatum given by the Chief, in a sarcastic manner, asked the Chief to complete E-block by himself.

The President said most of the E-block projects started by the Mahama administration have been completed by his government. Others are also at various stages of completion, he said.



He said on Accra-based Peace FM Thursday, October 21 that “Many of the E-blocks are being worked on across the country.



“Is he [Aflao Chief] the one to give the minister ultimatum then he should go ahead and complete the project.”