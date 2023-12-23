Don’t become a judge who sits in public with whisky beside him – Otumfuo’s chiefs advise new Sampahene

Justice Emmanuel Ankamah of the Court of Appeal is the new Chief of Sampa

On December 18, 2023, Justice Emmanuel Ankamah of the Court of Appeal became the new Sampahene after swearing the oath of allegiance to the custodian of the Golden Stool, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II.

The event formed part of events marking his installation as the new chief of Sampa in the Bono Region under the stool name Nana Samgba Gyafla II.



During the event at the Manhyia Palace, several chiefs under the Asantehene took turns to advice the new chief about his office and how to discharge his duties.



In various instances, particular emphasis was laid on his public conduct and the need for a chief to exercise discretion in putting up conduct that is likely to bring his reign into disrepute.



Without mentioning name, some of the chiefs referred to another chief, who is a judge, who has been seen in public with a whisky bottle beside him.



They cited this incident before cautioning the new Sampahene about his public appearances and the need to desist from such conduct.

“I will plead with my brother who is a judge and is going to swear oath as Sampahene that just as Nana Tuobodom said, don’t be a judge who will have whisky beside him with a litre of Coke to go with it in public, and then go about dancing after…



"Be a learned judge who has taken his culture and tradition lessons seriously and ensure you come to this house often so you can add what you learn here to the book you know,” one of the chiefs stated.



In the same vein, Kyeame Kwaku-Wusu, a senior linguist of the Asantehene admonished the new Sampahene to be resolute in his leadership and put his legal background to use while maintaining a decent public appearance.



“Nananom mentioned whisky… none of Asantehene’s royals indulge in such things publicly. So, as you go face them with the law, don’t forget about your culture and tradition,” he stated.





