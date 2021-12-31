Don't become a paparazzi IGP, deal with Ken Agyapong - Kevin Taylor writes to Dampare

IGP George Akuffo Dampare

Journalist Kevin Taylor has written to IGP Dampare

Taylor wants action against MP Kennedy Agyapong



Agyapong has sued Taylor for defamation in US federal mcourt



Journalist Kevin Taylor has 'reported' Assin Central Member of Parliament, Kennedy Agyapong to the Inspector-General of Police, George Akuffo Dampare.



In a letter posted on the Facebook handle of his media outfit, Loud Silence TV, the US-based commentator asked the IGP to particularly deal with two murders that Agyapong has been routinely accused of having a hand in.



"2021 is fast coming to an end and the Police service under your leadership is yet to provide an update on the gruesome murder of the late JB Danquah.



"Mr. Kennedy Agyapong, the MP for Assin Central is on record to have said you Dr. Dampare knows a lot more about the murder of JB Danquah that you are keeping to yourself," his post read before charging the police chief to come clean on the matter.

With respect to the Ahmed Suale case, Taylor again stated that Kennedy Agyapong has made public pronouncements suggesting that the police know the killer of the investigator.



"I don’t want to believe you want to sweep this sensitive matter under the carpet under your watch.



"This same Kennedy Agyapong has named a certain ghost name Ansu Gyeabour as the one he said killed Ahmed Suale, a case he is largely involved in," the post added.



He wants the MP invited and interrogated over the public claims he has made. "These are critical cases you must be interested in solving and not you becoming a paparazzi IGP.



"Sir, Ghanaians want to know, Are You Guilty of what Kennedy Agyapong is accusing you of?" the post concluded.



Agyapong vs. Kevin Taylor in US Court

Months back, Agyapong hurled Taylor before a US federal court for defamation after the controversial journalist claimed that he (the lawmaker) was complicit in two high-profile murders in the country – i.e. that of Ahmed Hussein-Suale and JB Danquah Adu.



The lawmaker is seeking USD $9.5 million dollars in damages awarded against Mr. Taylor. The latter has acknowledged receipt of the suit lodged in a federal court of Virginia.



Read his full post below



