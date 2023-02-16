Don’t behave like a chicken; honour your promise to bond holders & pensioners – Oheneba

Radio presenter, Oheneba Boamah Bennie

Radio presenter Oheneba Boamah Bennie has criticised President Akufo-Addo for failing to honour his promise about not touching the bonds of individuals and pensioners' funds in the ongoing Domestic Debt Exchange Programme (DDEP).

The vociferous radio and television host recounted how Akufo-Addo made a public statement and indicated that individual bondholders and pension funds would not be affected as part of the negotiations the country was having with IMF and failed to honour the promise.



His criticism comes days after individual bondholders and pensioners picketed at the Finance Ministry to protest an attempt by the sector minister, Ken Ofori-Atta, to involve their funds in the programme as the economy crumbles further.



Former Chief Justice Sophia Akuffo, who joined the pensioners to picket at the Finance Ministry for 3 days, described the DDEP as “wicked” and unlawful.

But speaking on the Gumbe Show on TV XYZ Tuesday night, Oheneba Boamah Bennie called Akufo-Addo a liar over the development and likened it to gross disrespect to the aged and Ghanaians as a whole.



“Akufo-Addo doesn’t respect Ghanaians but want us to respect him even as he goes around failing to honour his promises and behaving like a chicken,” Oheneba said in Akan