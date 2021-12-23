Don't believe Minority in Parliament; they're just thirsty for power - Allotey Jacobs

Former NDC Central Regional Chairman, Bernard Allotey Jacobs has cautioned Ghanaians against the guiles of the Minority in Parliament as he claims the Minority don't have the interest of the citizenry at heart.

According to him, the Minority portray themselves as fighting for the ordinary Ghanaian regarding their position on the e-levy but what they are doing, in actual fact, is fighting for the comeback of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) into government.



Allotey Jacobs was commenting on the brawl on Monday night involving some Members of Parliament.



Proceedings in the House turned violent as the MPs, from the Minority and Majority sides, wrestled with one another when the First Deputy Speaker, Joseph Osei-Owusu, affectionately called Joe Wise, decided to hand over to the Second Deputy Speaker in order to pave way for him to participate in the voting on the e-levy.



The Minority has been against the e-levy since the Finance Minister announced it on the floor during his presentation of the 2022 budget.



Reacting to the matter, Allotey Jacobs asked Ghanaians not to be ''fooled'' by the Minority saying ''the Minority position in Parliament, on the e-levy, they won't accept it and that they are protecting the interest of Ghanaians is deception. Don't believe them. It is never true.''

He continued; ''I tell you don't believe the politician. Anything the politician will do to convince the masses to toll their line, so they march forward for them to come into power, they will do it.''



To him, the Minority are feigning to defend Ghanaians on the e-levy so they will win them to vote the NDC into power, come 2024.



''The Minority is thirsty for power...In politics, you take advantage of your enemies disadvantage. So, the Minority in Parliament is taking that advantage to drive home with their propaganda for them to win the sympathy of Ghanaians, irrespective of whatever happens. Because, critically, when you look at what's happening, they are holding the NPP government to ransom'', he stated.



Allotey Jacobs made these submissions on Peace FM's ''Kokrokoo'' on Wednesday.



