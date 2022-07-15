Don’t blame NDC for Ghana's return to IMF, you’re a failure – Minority to Bawumia

Vice President of Ghana, Mahamudu Bawumia

The Minority has asked Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia to come clean on the cause of the economic woes the country is experiencing under his watch as the head of the Economic Management Team.

According to the Minority, they are not surprised the Vice President is blaming the National Democratic Congress’ administration led by the former president John Dramani Mahama for the challenges of the economy.



The Minority further described Dr. Bawumia as a failure adding that the NDC is not to be blamed for Ghana's return to the IMF.



The Minority in Parliament rejected assertions by Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia that the Mahama administration is partly to blame for the country's return to the IMF.



Dr. Bawumia in his address on the economy on Thursday, 14 July 2022, apart from identifying COVID-19 and the Russia-Ukraine war also cited the banking sector clean-up and energy sector debt as legacies of the Mahama administration that have carried the current government to the Bretton Woods Institution again for a bailout.

The Minority’s spokesperson on Finance, Mr. Cassiel Ato Forson speaking to the media today, Friday, 15 July 2022, argued that the terrible economic realities of today are solely the doing of the Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo’s administration.



The former deputy Finance Minister asked the Vice President who heads the Economic Management Team to humbly accept his failures and move on.



Ranking member for the Mines and Energy Committee, John Abu Jinapor, further accused the government of diverting over GHS24 billion accrued to the ESLA to pay a GHS9 billion debt.