Don't blame me, Ghanaians are feeling the hardship under your govt – Mahama to NPP

Former President John Dramani Mahama

• Mr Mahama has stated that the nation is in hardship under the NPP

• He added that citizens are suffering despite claims by the NPP that times are good



• The former president has charged government to fix the situation instead of blaming him for the difficulties



The 2020 flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Dramani Mahama in his “Thank You Tour” in the Upper West Region, has stated that he does not have a hand in the current hardship in Ghana as being purported by the ruling government.



The former president noted that despite propaganda by the Akufo-Addo government which claims to have improved the living standards in the country, citizens say that times are hard.



He added that the NPP, despite taking office in 2016 still find a way to blame him for the misfortunes of the nation. He has therefore charged the government to rather focus on delivering their campaign promises to Ghanaians.

“Times are hard even though the New Patriotic Party, NPP, says that times are not hard but it is me who is giving Ghanaians the impression that times are hard. It makes me wonder what kind of logic they have that Ghanaians cannot feel hardship unless John Mahama comes and tell them,” said Mr Mahama who denied the NPP's claim of him fuelling perceptions of hardship in the country.



According to the former president, the NPP has tried to downplay his achievements and continue to spread lies all in an attempt to dint his legacy.



Speaking at a meeting with leaders of churches in Wa as part of his tour, Mr Mahama noted that the poor management of the economy has led to the hardship being experienced in the country.



