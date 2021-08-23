Don’t board trotro if driver or mate doesn’t wear their nose masks – GHS

Leader for the Risk Communication for COVID-19 Response, Dr Dacosta Aboagye

The leader for the Risk Communication for COVID-19 Response, Dr Dacosta Aboagye, has said that the Ghana Health Service has adopted a peer-to-peer strategy as part of measures in enforcing the safety protocols among the populace.

Individuals are therefore being admonished to insist that their peers as well as persons they interact with or transact business with wear their nose masks before any engagement.



Currently, in Ghana, the wearing of a nose mask is mandatory in all public places.



According to a Daily Graphic report, Mr Aboagye stated the need for Ghanaians to adhere to the safety protocols as part of efforts in curbing the spread of the deadly virus.



He added that the Delta Variant is fast spreading in various communities in the country. The Greater Accra Region has recorded the highest number of Coronavirus cases among the sixteen regions.



“Don’t board any commercial vehicle if the driver and his assistant are not wearing face masks; the driver and his assistant must also demand same from passengers before they board the vehicle," Daily Graphic quoted him.

Reports indicate that there is low adherence to COVID-19 safety protocols like the wearing of a nose mask, social distancing, regular handwashing among Ghanaians despite the increasing death toll.



Mr Aboagye further added that "Although Ghana has in the past seen widespread adherence to the wearing of nose masks, washing of hands and social distancing and compliance of restrictions to keep people safe, there are worrying signs of people growing weary of the pandemic and relaxing adherence to the protocols.



"Hence the need for the peer-to-peer enforcement initiative to make the people know their responsibility in enhancing compliance."



Following the outbreak of Coronavirus in Ghana on March 12, 2020, a total of 968 lives have been lost to the deadly virus.