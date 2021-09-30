Don’t call me wicked when I start prosecuting – Kissi Agyebeng warns

Special Prosecutor, Kissi Agyebeng

Kissi Agyebeng says he won’t allow anyone to interfere in his work

He says discussions have already been held with his family about possible attempts to influence him



He will start prosecuting cases from October 1



Special Prosecutor, Kissi Agyebeng has cautioned Ghanaians, especially persons close to him not to interfere in his work.



Kissi Agyebeng says that he has already held talks with his family and traditional leaders whom he shares close bonds with about the demands of his job and why they should give him the room to work.



In a Peace FM interview on Thursday, September 30, 2021, Kissi Agyebeng said that the only person who could have turned his head on a prosecution is the paramount of chief of Kwahu and he held clear-the-air deliberations with him on why he should not allow subjects of investigations to use him (Kwahuhene) as conduit to him (Kissi Agyebeng).



“If Kwahuhene cannot plead for anyone, then no one can. He can’t do that because I have already spoken with him. I went to Abene to inform him about my new role and pleaded with him not to allow anyone use him to seek clemency and he agreed. If you can’t go to Kwahuhene then no one can interfere or influence me.”

Kissi Agyebeng promised to go all out to prosecute corrupt officials in both the public and private sectors.



He cautioned people who have already written him off not to turn around and complain when he begins prosecuting people.



“People are already complaining that I’m not doing anything, I want to say that if I start prosecuting, no one should say that I’m wicked. I don’t want anyone to tag me as wicked when I start prosecuting. When I start, people will hear from me. Nobody should come and plead, I wont listen. I have spoken to my parents and pastor and they both know my stand. No one should come to me,” he said on Peace FM.



Kissi Agyebeng disclosed that beginning October 1, his outfit will start investigating and prosecuting cases before it.



He said that some of the case pre-dates him whiles others also came after he assumed office.