Don’t campaign – NPP warns flagbearer hopefuls

General Secretary of the New Patriotic Party, John Boadu

The General Secretary of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP), John Boadu, has entreated 2024 presidential candidate hopefuls of the party to stop campaigning.

Speaking at the Ashanti regional branch of the party delegates conference held on Wednesday, 27 October 2021 at Achaakrom in the Ejisu Municipality, he said early campaigns might affect and destruct the work of President Akufo-Addo.



Mr Boadu said although it is acceptable for the flagbearer hopefuls to paste their posters, they should not start the campaign.



He called on presidential candidate hopefuls to observe the rules and regulations guiding internal elections of the party.

“We see posters around, and that is acceptable, but no one should start campaigning. If you start campaigning, you’ll distract the president from the mandate given to him. He will be distracted by these campaigns by our own people, so I urge you all to observe these rules and regulations,” Mr Boadu said.



Mr Boadu also noted that the party would hold its National Delegates Conference in the Ashanti Region on the 18th, 19th, and 20th of December this year.



He advised members of the party to unite as they prepare for internal elections.