Don’t carry arms, offensive weapon – Interior Ministry warns Chereponi residents as it renews curfew hours

Interior Minister Ambrose Dery

The curfew hours for the Chereponi township and its environs in the North East region has been renewed.

It takes effect today, Wednesday, 7 June 2023, from 10pm to 4am.



A statement issued by the Ministry of Interior urged the “Chiefs, Elders, Opinion Leaders, Youth and people of the area to exercise restraint in the face of the challenges confronting them as well as to use non-violent means to channel their energies into ensuring peace in the area.”

It further reminded residents about the total ban on wielding arms as those found culpable will be prosecuted.



“There is a total ban on all persons in the afore-mentioned communities and its environs from carrying arms, ammunition or any offensive weapon and any persons found with any arms or ammunition will be arrested and prosecuted,” the statement added.