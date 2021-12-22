Don't celebrate Christmas on the road- NRSA urges citizens

Kwasi Yirenkyi, Volta Regional Director of NRSA

Source: GNA

Mr Kwasi Yirenkyi, Volta Regional Director of the National Road Safety Authority (NRSA) has called on the citizens to avoid extending merry-making on the road during the yuletide.

He said the “road is a serious business” and should not be used for activities that could jeopardize one's life during the festive period.



Mr Yirenkyi, speaking in an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA) said his outfit had started engaging transport unions and drivers ahead of the Christmas festivities to educate them on road signs.



The engagement was also to equip the drivers with requisite skills on how to conduct themselves on the road to ensure sanity and prevent unavoidable accidents.



Mr Yirenkyi said the Directorate would continue with the road safety campaign in the Region to promote good road user behaviour, and to ensure no life was lost before, during, and after the festive season and the new year.



The Director asked all road users including drivers and pedestrians to be cautious when using the road and comply with all road safety regulations to forestall accidents.

He said compliance with road traffic regulations was key in reducing road carnages, hence the Authority would do all it could to ensure that the indiscipline on the road was reduced to the barest minimum to safeguard the lives of the populace.



Mr Yirenkyi entreated drivers to avoid drunk-driving, overspeeding and overtaking, overloading, and ply the road with maximum care and respect for other road users.



The Director charged drivers to institute mechanisms to admit only mask-wearing passengers on their shuttle in compliance with the safety protocols to stem the spread of the virus.



He called on the public to continue observing the COVID-19 protocols to contain the spread of the pandemic.