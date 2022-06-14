Don't challenge or mock a person with suicidal thoughts - Senior Psychologist warns

Senior Psychologist, Professor Joseph Osafo has cautioned Ghanaians who mock persons who are particularly suicidal to strictly desist from such attitude.

Suicide and suicide attempts are significant global public health challenges. According to the WHO, “suicides are preventable with timely, evidence-based and often low-cost interventions”. However, it appears little attention is given to addressing the phenomenon – only 28 countries worldwide report having a national suicide prevention strategy.



Attempts to prevent suicide include the introduction of Ghana’s Criminal Code which criminalizes suicide and attempted suicide in the country. But the Mental Health Act is seeking to decriminalize suicide by 2022.



Professor Joseph Osafo, speaking on Peace FM's "Kokrokoo" programme, educated the citizens on the signs that people who want to commit suicide exhibit.



He stated that these persons normally show signs of depression, hopelessness and are usually ambivalent, hence when one notices these signs about another person, he or she must offer help instead of disregarding them.



He counselled parents, guardians and the entire citizenry to be empathetic towards people who threaten to take their lives.

"When people have problems on meaning and purpose is a sign that something is wrong", he said.



He also noted that mocking or challenging a suicidal person propels the latter to end his or her life.



"People want help...Don't challenge someone who wants to commit suicide. Don't ever challenge somebody in distress who wants to die or who has threatened to die. Don't ever mock someone who wants to die. Don't ever tell that person that he/she is mad. Listen to them. Never underrate the reason for which they want to die", he advised.



