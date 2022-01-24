Don't change MPs like shirts, allow them to mature - Alban Bagbin

Alban Bagbin is the Speaker of Parliament

The Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin, has said that the frequent booting out of Members of Parliament after every four years makes them less experienced in contributing substantially to the development of their respective areas.



He has therefore called on electorates to rather be a little more tolerating, allowing their representatives more time to stay in parliament and contribute to the progress of the country.



“In this game, monkeys play by sizes. It is good and proper to allow elected Members of Parliament to mature in Parliament. You can’t keep changing your members of Parliament like shirts and expect to reap good dividends.



“You must give them the time to grow to be able to produce the dividends that you want,” myjoyonline.com quoted Bagbin as having said.

Alban Bagbin made this known while speaking at the 2022 Commonwealth Parliamentary Association workshop on the theme, “Effective parliamentary scrutiny, gender sensitivity and complexity.”



He also used the opportunity to call for Members of Parliament of this parliament to prioritise consultation.



He said this would foster development in the country.



“The only way is to get the two sides to consult and to dialogue with each other, to cooperate, to compromise, to collaborate to achieve consensus, this is an imperative imposed on us political leaders by the people of Ghana, we have no choice,” Bagbin further said.



Parliament has already been split on the controversial 1.75% Electronic Levy currently before it and as the House resumes on Tuesday, January 25, 2022, it is expected to be one of the issues that would be revisited especially since the government is bent on getting it passed.