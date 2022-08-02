5
Don't charge pupils, parents for end of term exams – GES warns school heads

Tue, 2 Aug 2022 Source: classfmonline.com

The Ghana Education Service (GES) has cautioned Metro/Municipal/District Directors of Education to ensure that schools desist from charging pupils and their parents monies to organise end-of-term examinations.

The GES in a statement said school-based assessment, comprising tests undertaken internally at the school level should form the basis for the Internal Assessment Score (IAS). These include homework, class tests, group work, and project work.

The statement reminded the directors of education to visit the National Council for Curriculum Assessment (NaCCA) website to follow all guidelines concerning internal assessments as spelt out there.

Read the full statement below:

