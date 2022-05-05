Don’t come to China as a teacher; there are no jobs for blacks - China-based Ghanaian

China-based Ghanaian English teacher Elvis Owusu

Source: SVTV Africa

China-based Ghanaian English teacher Elvis Owusu has advised blacks to avoid traveling to China to teach because they offer such jobs to whites mostly.

In a chat on SVTV Africa with DJ Nyaami, Elvis indicated that some Chinese people are racists and avoid employing blacks in some cities.



“Back when I came here, they were not so selective or tough as it is now. These days, even black Americans find it difficult to find jobs in China just because they are blacks. They even put out vacancies and specify the kind of people they want,” he said on Daily Hustle Worldwide.



Elvis Owusu further mentioned that despite the racism, China is “the most secured country in the world and the best country to live in.”



He described his 16 years of experience as “not so bad.”

Mr. Owusu is an English teacher at the kindergarten level, and he also works at a training centre for all ages. He is married to a Chinese woman and has one child.



He advised people who plan to teach in China to make the necessary inquiries to avoid being duped.



“If you want to come for business, that’s fine, but for teaching, be careful. It’s not that easy because most have been fired.”