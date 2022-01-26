Don’t compare E-block to our infrastructural development – NDC advised

Nana Kwadwo Agyei Yeboah, Communication team member of the NPP

New Patriotic Party (NPP) activist and Communication team member, Nana Kwadwo Agyei Yeboah, best known as Nana Kay, has asked the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) to use relevant standards to evaluate the achievements of the ruling government.

He stated that the reigning Akuffo-Addo administration has invested greatly in the educational aspect of the country.



On his accord, the popular E-block facility can never be a fitting match to the heights in educational infrastructure under their tenure. “What components make up a good school?” he asked.

“We have dormitories, laboratories, classrooms and dining halls. Let’s not go far, but just St. Aquinas School in the Greater Accra Region. We’ve been able to build dormitories, labs and classroom blocks. After all these the NDC will come and ask us what we’ve been able to build like the E-block. The question again is can you compare just e-block to the infrastructural developments the NPP has put up in secondary schools? Let’s take a look at the 12 unit classroom block we’ve constructed in Ashanti Akyem. Just because the construction wasn’t on a new land but added on an existing building and their E-block is somewhere in the bush they claim it’s better,” Nana Kay told Don Kwabena Prah on Happy98.9 FM’s Epa Hoa Daben political show.



He further encouraged Ghanaians to treat such utterances with the contempt it deserves and focus on the good works of the government.