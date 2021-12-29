Don't compliment someone's wife - Pratt 'chides' Baako over Nana Akomea's wife

Nana Akomeah and his wife, Eno Akomea

"You have a very beautiful wife, congratulations to you on your anniversary," this was the message that has landed Abdul Malik Kweku Baako in trouble.



The Editor in Chief of the New Crusading Guide newspaper sent out this message to Kwame Sefa Kayi to be read on his behalf on the Kokrokoo Morning Show when Nana Akomea appeared as a guest.



However, veteran journalist and also Managing Editor of the Insight newspaper, Kwesi Pratt, didn't take his comment lightly.

"Kwaku should be very careful, you cannot give such a compliment about someone's wife. Kwaku will bring issues. Why would you give a compliment to someone's wife," he quizzed on radio.



Meanwhile, Nana Akomea mentioned that he had no issue with Kwaku Baako if he decides to compliment his wife because he sees him as his brother.



Nana Akomea, who is the Managing Director for the State Transport Company (STC), and his wife, Eno Akomea celebrated their marriage anniversary on December 21, 2021.



"Happy Anniversary to us. Many many more to come," Nana Akomea captioned a photo he shared on his Facebook page.



