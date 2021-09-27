Don’t compromise on security, safety - Dave Agbenu urges journalists

Editor of the Ghanaian Times, David Agbenu

The era where journalists are sometimes put on rickety vehicles to cover assignments while organisers of programmes ride in luxury and robust vehicles at the detriment of the journalist’s safety is now going to be a thing of the past.

Journalists must insist that vehicles designated as press vehicles to convey them on assignments, are not only road worthy and insured but also the driver must be the qualified and holder of a license that allows them to drive the type of vehicle or they should insist on the right thing being done.



The Editor of the Ghanaian Times, Mr David Agbenu gave the advice at Tema last Wednesday when he delivered a talk at the Ghana News Agency (GNA)-Tema and Motor Transport and Traffic Department (MTTD) collaborative road safety campaign at Tema.



The GNA-Tema and MTTD Road Safety Project being initiative of the Tema Region of the GNA, seeks to create consistent and systematic weekly awareness advocacy on the need to be cautious on the road as a user, educate all road users on their respective responsibilities, and sensitise drivers especially on road safety regulations, rules and laws.



Mr Agbenu said the safety of journalists were much more important because of the role they played in society, saying as such, their safety should never be compromised especially where it involved being transported to the assignment.



He said it was unfortunate that some journalists lost their lives as a result of these vehicles which were not roadworthy and not insured or the driver did not have the permission to drive the vehicle hence the insurance company’s unwillingness to pay adequate compensation to the accident victims’ families of the journalist who did not survive the accident.

He cited the Ghanaian Times for example whose reporter, Samuel Nuamah lost his life through similar circumstance when he and other reporters on a presidential convoy were involved in an accident a few years ago.



Mr Agbenu commended the GNA for such initiative and assured that as Editor of the Ghanaian Times, he would continue to use the medium to carry the message of road safety to sensitise the public about road safety issues.



Mr Francis Ameyibor, Tema Manager of the GNA said the campaign was aimed at using the power of the media to support and educate the public on the negative effect of road accidents on the economy and their personal lives.



He said as part of the project, key stakeholders both individuals and institutions would be given the opportunity to send their road safety messages to their staff, congregants, followers and the public to create the needed education and enforcement.