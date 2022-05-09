Don’t compromise your health for family services - Dr. Wiafe Addai cautions women

President of Breast Care International, Dr. Mrs. Beatrice Wiafe Addai

The President of Breast Care International (BCI), Dr. Mrs. Beatrice Wiafe Addai, has cautioned women not to compromise on their health in order to provide efficient services to their families.

She said if women, especially mothers, who are the managers of their homes fall sick, it grossly affects the strength of their families.



Dr. Mrs. Beatrice Wiafe Addai gave caution during free health screening and education for women at Kejetia in Kumasi, the Ashanti regional capital, on Sunday, May 8, 2022.



The exercise, according to her, was to show appreciation to women on the occasion of the Mothers’ Day celebration.



The women were educated on the causes and prevention of breast cancer, diabetes, hypertension, and non-communicable diseases.



Dr. Mrs. Wiafe Addai, who is also the CEO of Peace and Love Hospitals advised them to regularly do checkups at the health facilities, but not to wait till they are hit by sicknesses.

“It is the woman who manages the home so when she falls sick it affects the whole family and children suffer most so it is prudent for the woman to be health-conscious to prevent fallen homes” she advised.



“I thus entreat women to go for checkups at the hospitals, at least every four months to know their health status, they shouldn’t wait till they fall sick before going to the hospitals,” she added.



Breast cancer



Dr. Mrs. Beatrice Wiafe Addai, who is a breast cancer specialist, reminded the women that breast cancer is curable, treatable, and preventable if detected early.



She then urged the women to regularly check their breasts and report any abnormalities to health care professionals immediately.

“Breast cancer is preventable, treatable, and curable when detected early so anytime you find any unusual thing in the breasts, report it to the nearest health post for intervention,” she advised.



“Breast cancer is not caused by witchcraft, so if you see any changes in the breasts please report it to any health facility for help, don’t send it to any spiritualist for assistance,” Dr. Wiafe Addai added.



She noted that though the cause of the disease is yet to be known, she advised them to avoid health styles like drinking alcohol, too many fatty foods, and cigarette smoking which fall under the breast cancer risk factors.







