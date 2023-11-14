Don’t condone indiscipline by security officers – Adib Saani to Kan Dapaah

Foreign Policy and Security Analyst, Mr Adib Saani

A security analyst, Adib Saani has advised the Ministry of National Security, Kan Dapaah not to condone acts of indiscipline perpetuated by security officers.

This comes on the back of the Minister for National Security, Albert Kan Dapaah’s caution on commentary about military brutalities in Garu, Tempane, and Bugri especially from Members of Parliament (MPs) that will hurt the feelings of the men in uniform and dampen their morale.



Briefing Parliament about the brutalities visited on the residents of the three communities which eventually led to the death of one, the Minister repeated the narrative that some National Security operatives were attacked in their enclave thus the operation.



Mr. Dapaah has therefore cautioned MPs to be circumspect in their utterances.



Commenting on the Minister’s statement on Starr Today with Lily Mohammed, the security analyst also cautioned the Minister not to make comments that will create some sense of animosity among civilians against security officers.

“We need to be careful not to rationalize illegality, or condone acts of indiscipline perpetuated by security officers. At the same time, we need to also look at the issue holistically from the bigger picture. What will make security officers act in that faction and what do we do going forward to get them not to do that again?



“It is about impunity, it is about holding people to account, it is about the litany of attacks that they have suffered in the hands of certain militants in that area? So I think the Minister is constricting the whole narrative with this morale. But I think this goes beyond morale,” Mr. Saani stated.



He continued: “We must be careful about some of these things we do in order not to create some sense of animosity among the people against the security officers. We need to deal with such issues perpetuated by security officers.”



However, the MP for Tempane, Lydia Lamisi Akanvariba on her part has asked the Minister for National Security to foot the bill of the injured, pay compensation to the victims, and offer a public apology.