Don’t credit John Boadu for NPP’s 2016 election success – Musa Superior

General Secretary hopeful of the NPP, Musah Superior

A General Secretary hopeful of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP), Musah Superior has asked the rank and file of the party not to attribute the success of the 2016 elections that saw the NPP win 169 seats in Parliament 2016 to John Boadu, the General Secretary of the party.

According to the aspiring General Secretary, John Boadu cannot take credit for that resounding success because it was the handy work of the suspended General Secretary of the party, Mr. Kwabena Agyapong.



He argued that Kwabena Agyapong as the General Secretary conducted one of the freest and fairest parliamentary primaries in the history of the party.



He said the party made John Boadu complete the unexpired term of Kwabena Agyapong and that his term was in 2020.



According to Mr. Superior, under the leadership of John Boadu, the party is suffering in Parliament today and other constituencies like Fomena among others.



Musah Superior the former Mayor of Tamale Metropolitan Assembly in the Northern Region speaking in an interview on the Ghana Yensom morning show hosted by Kwame Obeng Sarkodie on Accra 100.5 FM on Tuesday, April 26, 2022, also said John Boadu as General Secretary has failed woefully and cannot take credit for the successes chalked by his predecessor Kwabena Agyapong.

“Under John Boadu we dropped from 169 Members of Parliament to 137 almost at par with the main opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC),” he said.



He added that under John Boadu the party's structures have become weak and not working.



The General Secretary hopeful who has so far visited some 59 constituencies in 10 regions blamed Mr. Boadu for the terrible and abysmal performance of the party in the 2020 elections.



The aspirant who is also the Deputy Chief Executive Officer for Forestry Commission said the likes of Peter Ala Adjetey and Da-Rocha would be turning in their graves stemming from the abysmal performance of the party’s General Secretary.