Don't deal with these 17 unlicensed firms – SEC, EOCO warn public

The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and the Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO) have cautioned the public about some 17 investment companies operating without a licence.

The commission in a statement has urged the public to “be vigilant and to desist from investing in all unlicensed investment products.”



SEC and EOCO have embarked on joint investigations into the activities of some entities, which they said are “largely operating via online channels” without a licence.



Below are the 17 unlicensed companies operating in Ghana



1. PatronPay Ghana/PetronPay Ghana



2. Cedi Network Ghana

3. Bitcash Investment



4. Solmax Group



5. Freedom Synergy



6. FxKash Investment



7. Binomo Investment

8. Hi Pay



9. Quick Earn



10. Lite Earn



11. Snap Finance



12. Faucet Wealth Investment

13. Opay Investment



14. Payme Financial Services



15. Passive Income



16. Yvonne Hanson Deals



17. Alpha Pay





