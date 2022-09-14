1
Don't deal with these 17 unlicensed firms – SEC, EOCO warn public

Wed, 14 Sep 2022 Source: classfmonline.com

The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and the Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO) have cautioned the public about some 17 investment companies operating without a licence.

The commission in a statement has urged the public to “be vigilant and to desist from investing in all unlicensed investment products.”

SEC and EOCO have embarked on joint investigations into the activities of some entities, which they said are “largely operating via online channels” without a licence.

Below are the 17 unlicensed companies operating in Ghana

1. PatronPay Ghana/PetronPay Ghana

2. Cedi Network Ghana

3. Bitcash Investment

4. Solmax Group

5. Freedom Synergy

6. FxKash Investment

7. Binomo Investment

8. Hi Pay

9. Quick Earn

10. Lite Earn

11. Snap Finance

12. Faucet Wealth Investment

13. Opay Investment

14. Payme Financial Services

15. Passive Income

16. Yvonne Hanson Deals

17. Alpha Pay



