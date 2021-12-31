Don’t deceive us – Tafo MP tells NPP’s Nana B over hospital promise

NPP National Youth Organizer, Henry Nana Boakye

Member of Parliament (MP) for Tafo Constituency, Vincent Ekow Assafuah, has called on the national youth organiser of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Henry Nana Boakye affectionately called Nana B to honour his promise made to the people of Tafo.

It would be recalled that Nana B during the celebration of his 40th birthday promised to build a children’s ward at Tafo government hospital in the Ashanti Region.



He subsequently cut the sod for the construction of a 30-bed children’s ward at the facility to mark his birthday.



The project, dubbed: ‘Nana B @40’ was to include an OPD clinic which is expected to be completed within 18 months of commencement.



When completed, the project will have a pediatric OPD with a waiting area, two consulting rooms and a treatment room at the right-wing of the hospital.



But the Member of Parliament for Tafo Constituency, Vincent Ekow Assafuah speaking on Akoma Fm Morning Show hosted by Sir John and monitored by MyNewsGh.com called on the NPP executive to expedite action on his promise.

According to him, the pomp and pageantry with which the sod-cutting was done with prominent chiefs in attendance will amount to deceit if it is not executed.



“Sir John I hope you remember, Nana Boakye promised to build Children Ward during his birthday at Tafo Government hospital, the project has been abandoned. Nana Boakye is my brother but he should come and fulfill his promise to the good people of Tafo by completing the Children Ward he promised."



“He (Nana B) invited Tafo Chiefs and other dignities during his sod cutting for the project so he shouldn’t fail them because it will be a big blow to him,” he added.



The Tafo MP added that “During my birthday, I promised to build Police Station for Tafo people and the project has been completed and very soon it will be commissioned so I’m expecting Nana Boakye (Nana B) to also fulfill his promise”. He challenged.