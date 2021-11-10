‘Don’t disappoint God’ - Pentecost Chair charges Christians

Chairman of the Church of Pentecost, Apostle Eric Kwabena Nyamekye

The Chairman of the Church of Pentecost, Apostle Eric Kwabena Nyamekye, has urged Christians of today not to disappoint God in any way.

Speaking at the 2021 Heads’ Meeting of The Church of Pentecost at the Pentecost Convention Centre, Gomoa Fetteh on Tuesday, November 9, 2021, Apostle Nyamekye said, every generation of Christians should be concerned with values and standards that are going to rule their world or determine their culture.



Apostle Eric Nyamekye, the 6th Chairman of The Church of Pentecost, who doubles as the chancellor of the Pentecost University was delivering his message at the opening ceremony of the Heads’ meeting of The Church of Pentecost, under the theme: “Equipping the Church as an Army to Possess the Nations”, which is also the theme for the Church of Pentecost for the year 2022.



Apostle Nyamekye said it was about time the church was unleashed into the world to bring the desired effect of the various spheres of society.



He also revealed that the church enters the world on two fronts: first, as an army in the enemies territory which calls for putting on every available defensive mechanism for battle, and second as an agent or ambassador of the Kingdom of God who goes into the world with the values and principles of the Kingdom of God such as the principle of work, and the dignity of labour, service, respect for all, honesty, kindness, love, faithfulness, truthfulness, forgiveness, contentment, humility, integrity in words and deeds, and moral uprightness to generate the desired transformation for our society.



In order to accomplish these important tasks, Apostle Nyamekye assured that the church will equip its members to ensure these tasks are fulfilled. “We shall endeavour to diligently equip the members of our church to accomplish both tasks as we prepare to unleash them into the world”, he assured.

This assurance called for the theme for the year 2022; “Equipping the church as an army to possess the nations”. Possessing or taking nations, according to Apostle Nyamekye, is an ancient military phrase that means replacing the rule or reign of a nation with that of another through conquest.



“This inspires the church to raise Christians who being filled with the Holy Spirit and fully equipped with the knowledge of God’s word will engage and transform their societies with godly values and principles wherever they are and in whatever they do in order to win many for Christ and transform them into salt and light of the world,” he disclosed.



When giving a clue of a good Christian who is metaphored as an army, Apostle Nyamekye said, as an army, Christians need to be equipped with the full amour of God so that they can withstand the tricks and schemes of the enemy. “Wobbly Christians who have no firm foothold in Christ are easy prey for Satan,” he cautioned passionately.



Declaring the source and the importance of the armour of God which is needed to conquer Satan and his schemes, Chairman Nyamekye said, this armour is forged and fashioned by God Himself and He invites us to put them on; it must be won night and day. “We must walk, work and sleep in them”, he said, with his facial expressions demonstrating how important it is to heed to this practice.



“The army of God must not relax their vigilance or else, they are not true soldiers of Christ”, he quickly added.

The Chairman used the opportunity to appreciate the heads of the church for their unflinching support. With much joy and contentment, The Chairman of The Church of Pentecost and the Heads present gave resounding applause to about 13 ministers [Heads] who will be retiring next year, for their faithfulness and contribution to God’s church.



Students of the School of Theology, Mission And Leadership, a Bible school under Pentecost University, which got the opportunity to join the meeting expressed their joy and satisfaction about how far God has brought His church, and the future it holds. They were optimistic of a bigger and better church that will be a leading Church in the world, “looking at the mighty hand of God upon the church, and the kind of dedicated and selfless leaders God has appointed for His church”.



The Heads’ Meeting of The Church of Pentecost is an annual prayer and fasting programme that prepares the Heads of the church spiritually to strategize for the coming year while they also intercede for the church and the nations. It is also the period where the theme for the ensuing year is unveiled and discussed.