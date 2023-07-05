Don’t disrupt Parliament in solidarity over Quayson’s criminal trial – PN Africa to Minority

Minority leadership in Parliament

Parliamentary monitoring group, PN Africa is urging NDC MPs to refrain from sacrificing Parliamentary business for personal gain following their decision to boycott parliament for court anytime Assin North MP, James Gyakye Quayson is to appear for his criminal trial.

Minority Leader, Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson disclosed this in Parliament after James Gyakye Quayson was sworn into office by the speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin.



The Assin North MP is facing charges of forgery and perjury in relation to certain alleged offences in the run-up to the 2020 Assin North parliamentary election.



He has pleaded not guilty to five counts of forgery of passport or travel certificate, knowingly making a false statutory declaration, perjury and false declaration for office.



Speaking on Starr Today with Joshua Kodjo Mensah the Executive Director for Parliamentary Network Africa, Sammy Obeng stated that the move by the Minority in Parliament to boycott sitting in support of Mr. Gyakye Quayson should not be encouraged.

“Parliamentary business goes beyond the business of the government of the day in Parliament. As the Parliamentary saying has it there is public business and then there is private business. There are issues such as statements presented for and on behalf of the people of Ghana. As far as the representative role is concerned, there are questions Members of Parliament ask on various subjects like roads, like school and what have you.



“I have always maintained that Members of Parliament deciding on partisan politics to boycott sittings of the house irrespective of the issues are and listing out on the business of the people that sent them should not be encouraged,” Mr. Obeng stated.



He continued: “Yes, it is understandable that the Minority in Parliament will want to show solidarity with their colleague honorable Quayson. However, it is important that in doing so they do not disrupt business of the house, especially relating to the representative role that they got to play.”