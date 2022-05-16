Don't drag my name into political game - Bono Regional Chief Imam tells NPP

The party was advised not to drag the Chief Imam into the political activities

Source: K Peprah

The Office of the Bono Regional Chief Imam has affirmed it remains a non-partisan religious institution and cautioned political actors in the region against dragging the office into the impending regional executive elections of the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

It emphasized Alhaji Umar Abdul Kadir, the Bono Regional Chief Imam, who remained a father for all, saying his good office would not tolerate attempts by individuals or political pundits to drag the chief Imam into the NPP regional elections for their parochial interest and to score undue political marks.



“Let’s put on record that the Regional Chief Imam’s Office is, first of all, a religious one, and hence apolitical. Religion is the embodiment of all in society. Politics on the other hand, is, unfortunately, the pitching of one side of society against the other”, a statement issued and signed by Alhaji Suallah Abdallah Quandah, the Secretary to the Chief Imam stated.



A copy of the statement made available to journalist in Sunyani said “the office of the regional Chief Imam exists for all and the good of society, hence, it is absurd to note that the reputation of the office, and the Chief Imam in particular, is used to play a political game of that nature”.

It emphasized both the office and Chief Imam were not on the side of any of the aspirants vying for the Bono Regional NPP chairmanship position and called on the public to disregard anything contrary, circulating on various social and traditional media outlets with contempt.



“This is pure mischief and a propaganda tool employed by individuals to enhance their political fortunes. The Regional Chief Imam believes that politics is a game of policy and ideas and whoever communicates clearly their policies would definitely win the favor of the delegates”, it added.



It, therefore, warned individuals and political actors trying to drag the reputation of the Chief Imam and his noble office into their political game to desist from such acts, saying the Chief Imam treats all persons as equal, and would not prefer one over the other for any reason.