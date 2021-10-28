Don’t encroach on KNUST lands – Otumfuo cautions chiefs

Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology

Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II has cautioned against encroachment on the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) land.

Speaking at the launch of the 70th anniversary of the KNUST, he condemned the act and entreated those who are involved to desist from it or face his wrath.



The Asantehene who is also the Chancellor of the university warned Chiefs and the communities around the university that the land belongs to him and that they are just caretakers and should stop encroaching on it.

He said there is no family land in Asante and, therefore, no family head can claim that the land belongs to him and take a portion of the university land.



Otumfuo urged those claiming that the land belongs to them to go to court while expressing confidence that he will win any court case over KNUST lands.