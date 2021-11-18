Don’t engage in unnecessary propaganda with tidal waves issue - Asenso-Boakye

Many coastal communities in the Volta region were affected by tidal waves

Francis Asenso-Boakye visited Ada to assess the effects



Communities in Anloga, Keta and Ketu South districts are among the affected areas



The Minister of Works and Housing, Francis Asenso-Boakye, has appealed that people do not play politics with the issue of the tidal waves and the effects it is having on coastal communities.



He explained that this is a national matter and there is the need for stakeholder consultations to ensure that permanent solutions are found for them.



The minister was speaking at Ada after he had gone to inspect and access the extent of damage the tidal waves had caused to some of the communities along the coast.



Addressing the media thereafter, Francis Asenso-Boakye said it is regrettable for people to be peddling in petty politics on subjects of this nature.

“I must say that, what is happening, especially what is happening in the Volta region, it’s not only Volta region that it’s happening [but] everywhere along the coastal communities. So, I want to use this opportunity to advice local politicians not to peddle in unnecessary propaganda and politics as this is a very national issue and government is deeply concerned about the plight of our people along the coastal areas,” he said.



Other communities in the Anloga, Keta and Ketu South constituencies have been hardly hit by the tidal waves that hit nearly a fortnight ago with this being the third time for many residents in some of those communities.



So far, there have been calls for the construction of sea defense walls along the stretch with an interim call for alternative options to be made for the displaced persons.











