Don't engineer NPP flagbearership race - Kufuor to NPP leadership

Former President John Agyekum Kufuor has urged the leadership of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) to ensure that the process leading to the selection of the party's next flagbearer is fair.



In a statement released by his office on June 22, 2022, the ex-president said that a fair process is needed to ensure that the eventual winner of the presidential primaries can unite all party members to ensure that the NPP retains power in the 2024 elections.



"In the upcoming NPP flagbearership race, in order to achieve party unity and sustain it thereafter for victory of the party in the 2024 elections, what President Kufuor expects from the party and political hierarchies are fair and un-engineered systems and processes that would lead to a fair selection of our next NPP flagbearer.

"This should be devoid of coercion and machinations so that the eventual selected nominee, coming out of the uncompromised freewill of the voting delegates, can easily command the support and respect of all party faithful, and indeed other Ghanaians sympathetic to our cause, towards 'breaking the eight," portions of the statement read.



The former president's office released the statement after a comment he passed about the vice president at a Father's Day event was misinterpreted to mean that he was endorsing Dr Mahamudu Bawumia's flagbearership bid.



The statement clarified that Kufuor's comments about Bawumia were strictly apolitical and that there is no need for a spin to be put on it.



"The attention of the Office of Former President John Agyekum Kufuor has been drawn to erroneous reportage in some sections of the media, especially on social media, to the effect that President Kufuor has endorsed an aspiring candidate for the NPP flagbearership over several others who have expressed interest to contest in the race.



"The office wants to emphatically deny that any such endorsement took place on the said occasion and bemoan the fact that what transpired has been seriously misconstrued," it said.

