Don’t ever abolish nurse trainee allowances – GRNMA President

Nurses trainee allowance was restored by the Akufo Addo government

The National President of the Ghana Registered Nurses and Midwives Association (GRNMA), Perpetual Ofori Ampofo, says the government should not heed to any calls demanding the cancellation of nurse trainee allowances.

“I will not subscribe to any government abolishing the trainee allowance,” she insisted in an interview with TV3‘s Daniel Opoku on Friday, March 18.



The suggestions for the allowances to be canceled come in the wake of the economic crisis the country is suffering.



The allowances, together with those for teacher trainees were canceled by the John Mahama-led administration only to be restored by the Akufo-Addo-led government in 2017.



But the current economic woes have provoked suggestions for the cancellation of the monthly allowances.

Madam Ofori Ampofo maintained: “We must be able to generate funds that we need to run the economy and to be able to do some of these things.”



She noted how involving the training of nurses is, particularly with the skills component.



“If we are able to manage our economy right, there is no reason that we should stop trainee allowances because nurse and midwife trainees contribute a lot in terms of service delivery at the clinical area.



“Although they are trainees, when they get to the wards, based on the shifts that they are running, they also make a lot of contribution in terms of service delivery and therefore the allowances that are given sustains them in terms of the kind of equipment they need as trainees to be able to do whatever it is that they doing.”