Don’t expect NDC to cancel e-levy when they come to power – Ghanaians told

The controversial e-levy bill has received a lot of opposition

Communication team member of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Nana K, says the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) will keep collecting the e-levy from Ghanaians if they lead the country after the levy is passed into law by the ruling party.

The controversial e-levy bill has received a lot of opposition as a section of the Ghanaian populace regards it as high and a burden.



The opposition NDC has vehemently opposed the levy describing it as insensitive and a draconian tax. They have pledged all in their power to ensure the bill is not passed, taking a step further to rally support towards the #Yentua demonstration against the levy. The demonstration scheduled for Saturday, February 12, 2022, will see the youth wing of the party and Ghanaians opposed to the levy hit the streets of the capital to register their displeasure.



The E-levy is a new tax measure introduced by the government in the 2022 Budget on basic transactions related to digital payments and electronic platform transactions.



A charge of 1.75% will apply to electronic transactions that are more than GH¢100 on a daily basis.

In a panel discussion on Happy98.9FM’s Epa Hoa Daben political talk show with Don Kwabena Prah, Nana K, described the NDC as hypocrites simply putting up a performance against the e-levy.



“The NDC will continue charging the e-levy when they come to power. They will not cancel the levy because it was in their 2020 manifesto and they planned to collect it when they came to power,” he stated.



He explained the e-levy was not just to widen the tax net but also to see to the development of Ghana, urging Ghanaians to support it.