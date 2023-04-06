Don’t expect school feeding caterers to perform magic and feed kids with 97 pesewas – MP

School children line up for school feeding meals

Dr Clement Apaak, Deputy Ranking Member of Parliament’s Education Committee, has blasted the government over unpaid arrears owing to school feeding caterers.

The MP believes that the government has failed to prioritise education, particularly at the primary level, by adequately funding it, which has hampered the school feeding programme.



Some school feeding caterers, particularly in the Ashanti Region, have expressed outrage at the delay in payment of their arrears.



The caterers further claimed that even those that are paid are not paid in full, with reductions made without their agreement.



They also want the 97 pesewas granted to the children who benefit from the programme to be increased to Ghc3.

Reacting to the concerns raised, Dr Apaak stated that the caterers cannot perform magic with the amount given to them to cook for the children.



He argued in a tweet that the caterers cannot cook nutritious meals for the children with the amount given.



He has therefore asked the government to do the needful by making availed funds to the caterers.



“Do we expect the caterers to perform magic by preparing efficient meals at an amount of 97 pesewas? Is that even enough to prepare food for our pets? We ought to get our priorities right in this country – Clement Apaak on the school feeding programme.”