17
Menu
News

Don’t fall prey to false narratives, misinformation - Kojo Oppong Nkrumah

1.21466727 Information Minister Kojo Oppong-Nkrumah

Mon, 2 May 2022 Source: GNA

Mr Kojo Oppong-Nkrumah, Minister of Information, has urged the public not to fall prey to false narratives and misinformation online.

He said there were a lot of false narratives on social media and cautioned the public against such messages.

This follows the circulation of an edited video of the Minister reviewing a page of Mr George Andah, a former Deputy Communications Minister’s book, “Determined to do More.”

In the edited version of the video and the narrative that has been spun on social media, Mr Oppong Nkrumah is seen reading a text “mischievously” claimed to be lessons from politics.

Mr Oppong Nkrumah, in a statement accompanied with a video to clarify the context of his review of portions of the book, said: “What you see me reading are paragraphs of the book and not a speech by me.

He said the paragraphs he reviewed detailed a message someone had sent to the author (Mr Andah) when he announced that he was going into politics and why the person thought it was not a good idea.

The Information Minister said in the book and the paragraphs he read, Mr Andah narrated the story and further explained why he disagreed with the message and supposed lessons not to venture into politics.

Mr Oppong-Nkrumah, therefore, encouraged the public to watch the full video and or read the book not fall prey to false narratives and misinformation online.

Source: GNA
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
We shall take over the streets if we fail in court – Okudzeto Ablakwa
E-Levy: Some Ghanaians cry over being charged for GH¢100 threshold transactions
How the story of a Ghanaian engineer in Libya compelled Rwanda to sign asylum seekers’ deal with UK
Sefa Kayi clashes with Pratt over Rawlings
How the rivalry between Ghana’s Nkrumah and Togo’s Olympio killed the dream of a united Africa
Elizabeth Ohene takes on Barker-Vormawor, MFWA in latest address to the BBC
I will do the coup myself' - Oliver Barker-Vormawor issues fresh threats
Their behaviour mimics 'brutal dictatorship' - Mahama's damning verdict on Akufo-Addo government
266 MPs participated in the approval of E-Levy - Godfred Dame to Minority
Akufo-Addo sacks Fisheries Commission boss