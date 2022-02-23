Don’t fall victim to enticing adverts of fake Medical Schools – Professor Nyame warns public

Medical professionals

Professor Paul Kwame Nyame, Chairman of the Governing Board of the Medical and Dental Council(MDC) has warned the public about the proliferation of unaccredited Medical Schools in the country putting out enticing adverts.

He is concerned about the phenomenon and warns the public especially prospective medical students not to fall victim to such adverts as the institutions are not accredited by the Medical and Dental Council.



“It is advisable for aspiring Medical and Dental students to check with the Council the accreditation status of the schools they intend to attend. I say this because people put out adverts for new Medical Schools who have absolutely no accreditation with the Medical and Dental Council and are inviting students to apply. Please check with the Medical and Dental Council first”, he warned.



The MDC Board Chairman however underscored the need for private participation in the establishment of more Medical Schools to churn out the requite manpower to meet the health needs of the country rather than training them abroad.

“It may be desirable to expand the existing Medical Schools by providing them with the necessary facilities to match the projected increase in intake and also consider establishing new Medical Schools. Let us all work towards the national solution to ensure good standards. In this venture, private participation should be welcome and encouraged. However, it should be remembered that the necessary processes for recognition especially from the Medical and Dental Council must be satisfied and scrupulously respected”, he stressed at the induction ceremony of 454 newly qualified medical and dental practitioners from nine institutions.



The training institutions include the University of Ghana Medical and Dental Schools, Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology, School of Dentistry, Kumasi, University of Cape Coast, School of Medical Sciences, Family Health University College, University of Health and Allied Sciences, School of Medical Sciences, Ho, Accra College of Medicine and University of Development Studies, School of Medicine and Health Sciences, Tamale.