Don’t fear anybody in the NPP – Alan Kyerematen to delegates

New Patriotic Party (NPP) presidential hopeful, Alan Kyerematen, has told delegates of the party not to be afraid of any person in the party.

Speaking at one of his Constituency Durbars at Liberty Park in Accra, on Monday, July 4, 2023, Alan said that NPP members should not allow themselves to be bullied into choosing someone to be the party’s presidential candidate.



He added that the delegates should on their own volition choose a candidate who they think would win the 2024 presidential elections and not someone they are being forced to support.



“Don’t be afraid of anybody… don’t let anybody scare you. Nobody can do anything to you. I’m the one telling you, nobody can do anything to you.



“Why are they trying to scare you, are you not a member of NPP? You have not done any wrong why are they trying to frighten you? No fears, don’t be afraid of anybody,” he admonished the NPP faithful.



He told the party member to choose a presidential candidate who would help the party retain power for a third successive term.

“If you choose someone who can help us get a president, it would help you, and it would also help the party. So, you should help me, this is my plea to you,” he added.



BAI/OGB