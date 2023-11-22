Don’t focus too much on what I know you are campaigning for - Haruna to Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu

Haruna Iddrisu, Member of Parliament for Tamale South

During the ongoing debate on the 2024 Budget Statement and Economic Policy in parliament, Haruna Iddrisu, the Member of Parliament for Tamale South, advised Majority Leader Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu not to prioritize his campaign ambitions over his parliamentary duties.

This counsel was given amid concerns over the absence of the Minister of Finance and his deputies during the critical budget discussions.



Haruna Iddrisu emphasized the importance of parliamentary duties over political ambitions, urging Majority Leader Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu, not to overly focus on his campaign to become the running mate of the NPP flagbearer, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia.



The MP stressed, “…it is important that the finance minister sits in and I am sure, Mr Speaker, you will want to hear this. You recall even the days of Baah Wiredu, he never missed an opportunity to be here and even to take notes. Subsequently, we saw Seth Terkper made an effort. I am aware the finance minister himself is abroad on a negotiation to creditors on his bilateral and multilateral debt treatment but at least before we commence today’s debate, leader of government business, Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu, don’t focus too much on what I know you are campaigning for; you will get there.



"Focus on parliament and its work and exercise oversight over the minister on behalf of the president in this chamber should make sure that at least before the commencement of the debate on the budget there is somebody representing the minister of finance," he said.



Haruna Iddrisu addressed parliament regarding the absence of the finance minister and his deputies during the budget debate.

The ongoing debate on the 2024 budget, which commenced on November 21, is organized to cover various sectors.



Specific time allotments have been proposed to ensure comprehensive discussions, with a focus on sectors such as governance, security, public safety, finance, economy, energy, infrastructure, social sectors, local governance, youth, sports, tourism, and culture.



