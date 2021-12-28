Don’t forget mental health patients as you celebrate the festive season - Ghanaians told

Deputy Chief Executive Officer for the Mental Health Authority, Dr. Caroline Amissah

Deputy Chief Executive Officer for the Mental Health Authority Dr. Caroline Amissah has asked Ghanaians not to forget persons admitted at mental facilities as they celebrate the festive season.

She said the Authority has consistently appealed for support for persons who are mentally challenged whether admitted at the hospital or living with us in our communities.



Speaking on 'Nyankonton Mu Nsem' on Rainbow Radio 87.5Fm, she noted that as we celebrate Christmas, and you want to show love, then we encourage you to extend a hand to those in the hospitals, especially the psychiatric hospitals.



Dr. Amissah said it would put smiles on the faces of the patients in these various hospitals.

She added several patients have been abandoned by their relatives after they were admitted to various mental health facilities.



To her, any form of gifts donated to the patients would go a long way to help them celebrate the season just like everyone.



“You can donate food, drinks, and any other items for them to share. We want to let them feel happy and make merry the same way other people in the community are living because they are just like us. It is unfortunate they have to be kept at a place for someone to care of them,” she concluded.