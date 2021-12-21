Don't forget to credit Akufo-Addo if you win election 2024 - Manasseh Azure to Mahama

Awuni Manasseh Azure, Investigative journalist

Akufo-Addo campaigning for Mahama, says Manasseh

Bawumia 'shades' NDC over 2020 election petition



Akufo-Addo blasts NDC, Mahama over failure to name one policy after five years in opposition



Investigative journalist Manasseh Azure Awuni has urged former President John Dramani Mahama not to forget President Akufo-Addo's role in his winning 2024 election if he does.



According to Manasseh Azure, the president has been campaigning hard for John Dramani Mahama as he continuously mentions the former president in his speeches.



In a post on Twitter, the freelance journalist wrote, "If John Mahama wins 2024 hands down, he should not forget to give credit to Akufo-Addo, who is campaigning hard for him".

If John Mahama wins 2024 hands down, he should not forget to give credit to Akufo-Addo, who is campaigning hard for him. — Manasseh Azure Awuni (@Manasseh_Azure) December 21, 2021