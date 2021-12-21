Don't forget to credit Akufo-Addo if you win election 2024 - Manasseh Azure to Mahama

Akufo-Addo campaigning for Mahama, says Manasseh
Bawumia 'shades' NDC over 2020 election petition
Akufo-Addo blasts NDC, Mahama over failure to name one policy after five years in opposition
Investigative journalist Manasseh Azure Awuni has urged former President John Dramani Mahama not to forget President Akufo-Addo's role in his winning 2024 election if he does.
According to Manasseh Azure, the president has been campaigning hard for John Dramani Mahama as he continuously mentions the former president in his speeches.
In a post on Twitter, the freelance journalist wrote, "If John Mahama wins 2024 hands down, he should not forget to give credit to Akufo-Addo, who is campaigning hard for him".
President Akufo-Addo, delivering his address at the New Patriotic Party's Annual Delegate's Conference in Kumasi, asked about the one policy that the NDC and former President John Mahama have thought about in the five years they've been in opposition.
"All the things that we have done in government are things we thought about while in opposition; what is the one policy that the NDC and their leader John Mahama have thought about in five years that they have been in opposition. There is not one policy; the answer is zero," the president said.
However, some political gurus have described the recently held annual delegates conference by the NPP as a jamboree saying, the conference veered away from its main aim of reviewing the party's policies.
