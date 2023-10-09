Don’t forget your roots, it is time to serve - Rev Dr Quainoo to Ghanaians in the diaspora

Rev Dr James Quainoo speaking at the Ottawa event

Source: Amos Ekow Coffie, Contributor

The Founder of Kairos Development Mission (KADEM), Rev. Dr James Quainoo, has called on Ghanaians in the diaspora in Canada to come together and mobilize resources to help to contribute to changing the narrative of access to healthcare in Ghana.

According to him, access to healthcare should not be a challenge to anyone in world, hence, the initiative of KADEM is to mobilize human resources and raise funds to support and provide free medical, equipment and screening for the Asamankese community in November 2023.



Speaking at a dinner held in Ottawa, Canada, to raise funds for the project, Rev Dr Quainoo noted that many organizations have sponsored volunteers mostly from the West to support the health infrastructure and capacity of developing nations, by leaving the comfort and convenience of their western lifestyles to various deprived communities just to serve people in deprived communities at a great sacrifice hence— the time to change that narrative is now.



“Rarely do we find similar charitable organizations originating from Africa or having such initiatives with substantial financial support from the continent. It is true that some of our African brothers and sisters have returned home to start various initiatives, however, majority of them are more profit based and their services are mostly accessible to the rich and elite,“ he said.



He added that, “The question is where is Africa in global health initiatives and development? Where is Africa in the process of our own self development? When would Africa and Africans stop being recipients and become givers? Where are the sons and daughters of Africa? How come many of us of African descent in the diaspora are not actively participating in the health capacity development of our motherland? It is a well-known fact that there are thousands of well qualified and skilled professionals of African descent in the diaspora. Why can’t we be at the forefront of the health development of our brothers and sisters who are suffering and dying needlessly because of lack of basic health care.”



Rev Dr Quainoo urged the Ghanaians in the diaspora not to forget their humble beginnings and rather team up and work together and mobilize funds to support and change socio-economic development and health systems in Ghana.



“I have come to realise that it is very easy for so many of us to forget where we have come from and the roots that have made us who we have become. It is because of these concerns that KADEM has been established to create awareness of the immense need for basic health care services back home in Ghana and many other African nations. KADEM hopes to mobilize the collective intellectual and professional resources firstly of African descent, starting from Ghana, toward the holistic wellbeing of our impoverished brothers and sisters back home, wherever home is.

“KADEM believes that the time has come for people, particularly of African descent (or Blacks in general), to mobilize their intellectual and professional resources to serve vulnerable communities in Canada and developing nations. The time has come for the sons and daughter of Africa to rise up and bring change, hope and dignity to the lives of people of color in Canada and the underprivileged in the developing world. It is time for Blacks in the diaspora to give back to the community which raised them.



“Social concerns and holistic development of the total person should be kept in critical balance with the salvation of the soul. Service to God and man should be mutually inclusive,” he added.



Past activities



KADEM has been organizing health education on various topics including men and women’s health, mental health, diabetes and preventative health, mobilizing medical doctors and nurses across Canada and Ghana.



In December 2017, KADEM sent out its first medical mission to the Pentecost Hospital in Madina,Accra. After being interrupted by the Covid pandemic for several years Kadem’s second and bigger medical mission was hosted by His Majesty’s Christian School in Asamankese in September 2022.



The mission served over 300 pupils, their parents and 30 teachers as well as the Asamankese District Hospital. Volunteers from Canada were led by Dr Steve Addai, a Pedeatrician consultant and Head of Kadem’s medical team. Other members of the team included, Dr. & Mrs. Dr. Ansong, both dentists, Dr. Fiifi Yankson, a plastic surgeon from the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital (Kumasi), pediatric optometrist and ophthalmic nurses from Ghana Health Services.

They performed surgical operations including hernia repairs and removal of lumps and bumps with facilities provided by colleagues and administrators of the Asamankese Hospital. Besides giving medication to patients at the school, the rest of the medical supplies were donated to the Hospital.



About the organization



Kairos Development Mission (KADEM) is a non-for-profit international development charitable organization based in Canada with a field office in Ghana, West Africa.



It comprises primarily passionate professionals of African descent, who are convinced that the time has come for Africans to rise up and bring change in the lives of people of colour in Canada and the underprivileged in the developing world, especially the continent of Africa.