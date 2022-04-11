2
Menu
News

Don't give alms only in the month of Ramadan - Imam urges Muslims

Ramadan Fast 2022 File Photo

Mon, 11 Apr 2022 Source: GNA

Imam Alhassan Seeta, an Islamic tutor at Ansaarul Islam Mosque, has urged Muslims to give alms to the vulnerable for the sake of Allah.

He said this during Jumma prayer at the Adjei-Kojo Suncity Mosque, speaking on “Supplication to Allah,” he stated that Muslims were in their nineth month of the Islamic calendar.

He encouraged Muslims to do according to what Allah asked them to do, adding that Muslims should ask for a reward from Allah in return after giving alms to the poor for his sake.

He said giving to the poor would bring continuous blessings to one’s household and restrained them from all problems.

He said Muslims should not only give to the poor during the month of Ramadan adding that giving should be done frequently for the sake of Allah.

He said Allah was ready to give rewards to Muslims who obeyed his words and instructions.

“We are in the holy month of forgiveness, mercy, and blessings so take advantage of this month to draw closer to Allah,” he said.

He said Muslims should constantly ask for forgiveness from Allah because Allah is all-forgiving.

Imam Alhassan Seeta said Allah gave strength, wealth, and rain so that, whoever sowed, would reap accordingly.

Source: GNA
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Akatsi residents clash with Police over death of a student
Akatsi residents clash with Police over death of a student
I have never chartered a private jet in my life - Okudzeto rubbishes Kennedy Agyapong’s claims
Kweku Baako, Sefa Kayi hit back at critics of Ghanaian media over Akufo-Addo's BBC interview
Who am I to advice Walewale Adam Smith? - Adongo quizzes
Late Evangelist Morgan was detained at Osu Castle under Rawlings government - Kumchacha
Ken Agyapong cites 2010 documents exposing Ablakwa’s private jet trips as Deputy Minister
I don't care about NPP being better than NDC - Dr. Smart Sarpong replies Bawumia
'Bawumia is a pathetic liar' - Sammy Gyamfi clashes with Asempa FM presenter
Former First Lady Emily Akuffo has died