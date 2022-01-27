Don’t give up supporting NPP – Obiri Boahen to Ghanaians

Deputy General Secretary of the NPP, Nana Obiri Boahen

Lawyer Obiri Boahen, the Deputy General Secretary of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP), has urged on party members and Ghanaians who are accomplishing less to not lose up.

Lawyer Obiri Boahen offered solace to such individuals by stating that God’s timing is the finest.



He informed Oheneba Nana Asiedu on the Wontumi Radio Morning Show on Wednesday, January 26, 2022, that he had been a member of the party for decades and that “there are around 1000 Boards of Directors, but I have no position on any of them.”



His legacy, he says, is “I have assisted in publicizing the NPP and I am happy of that heritage.”



The Deputy General Secretary of the NPP asked the party’s young members to continue to make sacrifices for the party.

“It’s possible that you’ve been waiting for an appointment and haven’t gotten one yet, but don’t give up,” he said in a subsequent statement.



He said that if the NPP were to unite behind a single banner and end the eight-year government, the young would be the most favored group to benefit.



Lawyer Obiri Boahen, on the other hand, has said that Ghana would not be able to grow until the Danquah Dombo Busia custom is preserved.