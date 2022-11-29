1
Menu
News

Don’t give yourselves to sugar daddies and mummies – AIDS Commission to Ghanaian youth

Aids Hiv Aids Ghana is seeking to achieve zero HIV infections by 2030

Tue, 29 Nov 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Dr Kyeremeh Atuahene, Director-General of the Ghana AIDS Commission, has warned Ghanaians against engaging in transactional sex.

Speaking to Joy FM, the AIDS Commission boss said Ghana’s target of achieving zero HIV infections by 2030 is achievable, but only if the youth of the country desist from transactional and commercial sexual activities.

“Some young people see sex as a means of making income. We have hookups, which entail young men and women offering themselves as sexual providers to sugar mummies and daddies. All these expose them to HIV/Aids,” he said.

According to Dr Atuahene, HIV, unlike other diseases such as COVID-19 and tuberculosis, is contracted through deliberate actions, hence the need for the youth to be cautious in their sexual escapades.

“Nobody can force the pathogen into your body. You decide to have sex and it does not come out of the blue,” he noted.

He also urged the youth to practice abstinence and safe sex, while noting the availability of HIV/AIDS treatment.

In the first half of 2022, 495 Ghanaians tested positive for HIV.

The figure represents two per cent of the total number of 948, 094 who got tested for HIV within the period in review.

Watch the GhanaWeb Excellence Awards nominees reveal video below:



Watch the second part of Elvis Afriyie Ankrah's interview on GhanaWeb TV below:





GA/BOG

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Hopeson Adorye absolves Kan-Dapaah over his dismissal
Some current ministers used to beg for GH¢100 – Former NPP MP
Ghana's likely starting XI against South Korea
Bawumia's previous commercial flight on Africa World Airlines
Hopeson Adorye speaks after losing job
World Cup 2022: Ex-England striker insists penalty against Ghana in Portugal game was a wrong call
I was not disrespectful towards Ronaldo with my goal celebration - Osman Bukari
Player Ratings: Andre, Kudus shine, Jordan disappoints as Black Stars fall to Portugal
The five reasons behind Ghana’s 3-2 defeat to Portugal at 2022 World Cup
Economic crisis not due to mismanagement – Ken Ofori-Atta