Don’t go into nursing just because you need a job, you must have the passion for it – Asantehene advises

Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II

Asantehene has urged the youth in Ghana to choose the nursing profession because they have the heart for it and not because of its relative job assurance and other benefits that come with being in nursing training institutions.

Otumfuo Osei Tutu II said that most people go into nursing and teaching not because of the love they have for these professions and they end up becoming frustrated.



The Asantehene, who made these remarks when a team from the Nursing and Midwifery Council of Ghana paid him a courtesy call, reiterated that only people who have the calling can become good nurses.



“If you don’t have the heart for the nursing profession don’t go into it because you will not be able to do the work effectively.



“People who go into nursing because it is a reliable source of employment are mostly not happy. People who are called, who love taking care of people are those who become better nurses.



“If you want to become a good nurse it must come from your heart. You must have patience. Dealing with sick people is very stressful but you are the person who will be taking care of them. You have to help bedridden people ease themselves, you must bathe them and so on. In all these, it is the empathy that you have that can make you an excellent nurse,” he said in Twi.

Watch the Asantehene’s remarks in the video below:





You Can’t Do Nursing Without Passion –Asantehene pic.twitter.com/5u9hnq8so5 — Opemsuo Radio (@OpemsuoRadio) October 4, 2022

IB/DO