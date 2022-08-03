Don't go out and work - PUWU warns Krobo ECG staff

PUWU has called on Krobo stakeholders to call the youth to order

The Public Utility Workers Union (PUWU) has asked the staff of the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) in the Manya Krobo area not to go out on official duties over safety concerns.

There has been tension within the Krobo area over the lack of power supply to several communities for close to a week.



In a statement by PUWU, it asked that ECG officers in the Krobo Area remain in their district office until further notice.



The Union noted that the safety of ECG workers in the area has come under serious threat following the activities of some youth and communities preventing the smooth installation of new prepaid metres.



"Following the series of engagements between the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG), political authorities, religious leaders, the opinion leaders and the traditional authorities of the Yilo and the Lower Manya Municipalities, the Company commenced the installation of prepaid metres in the two municipalities on Wednesday, 18 May 2022.



"The installation was carried out by officials of ECG, with the assistance of engineers from the 48 and 49 Engineer's Regiments of the Ghana Army. The exercise started smoothly from Kpong, but when the prepaid installation team got to Nuasu on Monday, 27 June 2022, some residents of Nuasu protested that they do not want the prepaid metres in the area.

"The team, therefore, halted the installation of the metres in the Lower Manya Krobo to avoid any confrontation and proceeded to the Yilo Krobo Municipality where the installation exercise has been ongoing without interruption," the Union said.



It stated that the exercise was running smoothly until the behaviour of some youth and communities proved threatening to the safety of ECG officials.



"The recent development by some youth of Kporwunor, Maadam, Nuasu Old town and Agbom communities in the Krobo District does not guarantee the safety and lives of our members (staff of ECG) in these areas. The persistent threats by the youth and the



demonstration of violence put the lives of the ECG staff in danger.



"It would be recalled that the youth of these communities have been threatening the staff of ECG since 2019. For instance, the youth threatened that they would cut off the heads of ECG staff if the latter go to these areas for revenue mobilisation and/or metre reading exercises. There are instances where some staff, on their normal work schedules, have been attacked by some youth of the area," the statement stated.

Listing some attacks and threats against ECG officers in the Krobo area over the period, PUWU said it had become clear the risk posed to the lives and safety of ECG officers in the area.







"The Public Utility Workers Union (PUWU) of TUC-Ghana hereby calls on all stakeholders to engage the youth of the area and bring them to order so that the staff of ECG who are PUWU members can go about their duties and serve the good people of the Krobo District in a safe and peaceful environment devoid of threats and physical attacks.



"Until a conducive working environment is guaranteed, where ECG staff can freely go about their duties to enhance the business of the company without the support of the security agencies in the municipalities, our members will not risk their lives any further," the Union said.



PUWU further called on its members to stay away from troubled areas in the Krobo area, saying, "The Public Utility Workers Union is, therefore, directing its members (ECG staff) in the Krobo District not to go out and work in the trouble areas due to threats and attacks from the youth but to remain in the District Office until further notice."





The situation in Krobo has left several communities in a total power blackout affecting the delivery of various essential services.



Watch the latest episode of #SayItLoud below:









GA/SEA